The Hunt: Was a fatal collision in Berlin terrorism? Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

A teacher was killed and several of her students were injured Wednesday when a man, seemingly deliberately, drove his car…

A teacher was killed and several of her students were injured Wednesday when a man, seemingly deliberately, drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Berlin. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt With WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler — a senior adviser for the Counter Extremism Project who also lives and works in Berlin — explains what happened. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

