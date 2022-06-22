Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
The Hunt: How will security in Afghanistan affect aid workers?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 7:51 PM

In the wake of a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, there are questions about how the security situation in the country will affect aid workers seeking to help victims.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” Rahmatullah Nowruz, CEO of the Qamar Foundation, says terror groups, which have long inhabited Afghanistan, are not an issue.

Qamar Foundation CEO on the barriers aid workers are facing after an earthquake in Afghanistan

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

