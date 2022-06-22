The Hunt: How will security in Afghanistan affect aid workers?

In the wake of a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, there are questions about how the security situation in the country will affect aid workers seeking to help victims.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” Rahmatullah Nowruz, CEO of the Qamar Foundation, says terror groups, which have long inhabited Afghanistan, are not an issue.
