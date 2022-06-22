The Hunt: How will security in Afghanistan affect aid workers?

On this week's "The Hunt with National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," how will the recent Afghanistan earthquake affect aid workers seeking to help victims.

In the wake of a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, there are questions about how the security situation in the country will affect aid workers seeking to help victims.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” Rahmatullah Nowruz, CEO of the Qamar Foundation, says terror groups, which have long inhabited Afghanistan, are not an issue.

Qamar Foundation CEO on the barriers aid workers are facing after an earthquake in Afghanistan

