The Hunt: Terrorism could enflame Israeli unrest

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 8:01 PM

Tensions in Israel have soared recently, following several days of intense clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorism could complicate the situation.

J.J. Green

