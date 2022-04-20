The Hunt: Terrorism could enflame Israeli unrest J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green.” Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorism could complicate new tensions in Israel.

Tensions in Israel have soared recently, following several days of intense clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorism could complicate the situation. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

J.J. Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent.

