The Hunt: Growth of extremism in US and its connection to disinformation

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Elizabeth Yates, senior researcher at The National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland (START), said research shows a "qualitative and quantitative transformation in domestic extremism."
On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Elizabeth Yates, senior researcher at The National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland (START), said research shows a “qualitative and quantitative transformation in domestic extremism.”
'There's an entire ecosystem of disinformation'
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.