Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: What does…

The Hunt: What does the ISIS attack on a Kabul military hospital mean?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 3, 2021, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISIS has attacked a military hospital in Kabul, leaving dozens dead.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it means the Taliban needs help.

download audio
November 3, 2021 | 'A complex attack' (Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler with WTOP's J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Tags:

jj green | The Hunt

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For contractors, guidance on ever-evolving federal vaccine mandate makes compliance difficult

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

Only 800 airmen flat out refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up