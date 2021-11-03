The Hunt: What does the ISIS attack on a Kabul military hospital mean?

ISIS has attacked a military hospital in Kabul, leaving dozens dead.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it means the Taliban needs help.
November 3, 2021 | 'A complex attack' (Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler with WTOP's J.J. Green)
