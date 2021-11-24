THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Waukesha attack…

The Hunt: Waukesha attack raises concerns about holiday terrorism

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 7:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former FBI Executive Assistant Director Joshua Skule, now president of Bow Wave LLC, says law enforcement and people need to pay close attention to their surroundings.

download audio
A former FBI executive assistant director says law enforcement, people need to pay close attention to their surroundings

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

hunt | j.j. green

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up