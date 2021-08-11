CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Hunt: The Taliban continues to overrun key parts of Afghanistan

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 8:43 PM

Threats, torture and death are the tools the Taliban are using execute what many Afghans are calling a brutal campaign to take over Afghanistan.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Ahmad Sediqi, an Afghan who served as an interpreter for the U.S. military, says they are being hunted down and slaughtered.

Ahmad Sediqi, an Afghan who served as an interpreter for the US military, on what the Taliban are doing

