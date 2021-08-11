The Hunt: The Taliban continues to overrun key parts of Afghanistan

On this week's "The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," an Afghan who served as an interpreter for the U.S. military on what the Taliban is doing.

Threats, torture and death are the tools the Taliban are using execute what many Afghans are calling a brutal campaign to take over Afghanistan.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Ahmad Sediqi, an Afghan who served as an interpreter for the U.S. military, says they are being hunted down and slaughtered.

