The Hunt: The role of women in extremist activity

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 5:55 PM

The Hunt: May 5, 2021 (J.J. Green)

The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was surprising for most Americans.

But on this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab at American University says, female participation was yet another surprise.

