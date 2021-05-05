The Hunt: The role of women in extremist activity

The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was surprising for most Americans.
But on this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab at American University says, female participation was yet another surprise.
