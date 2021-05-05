The Hunt: The role of women in extremist activity J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

WTOP's J.J. Green discusses the rising role of women in extremist movements in the United States with Cynthia Miller-Idriss on this week's edition of The Hunt.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: May 5, 2021 (J.J. Green) The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was surprising for most Americans. But on this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab at American University says, female participation was yet another surprise. SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.