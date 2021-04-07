CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Hunt: QAnon, ISIS more alike than you might think

April 7, 2021, 9:36 PM

How does QAnon radicalize its followers?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said its radicalization process is very similar to way the terror group ISIS does it.

Until Jan. 6, QAnon was just a group of 'weirdos who are absolutely bereft of any rationality,' says Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler

