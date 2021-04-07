The Hunt: QAnon, ISIS more alike than you might think

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said QAnon's radicalization process is very similar to way the terror group ISIS does it.

How does QAnon radicalize its followers?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said its radicalization process is very similar to way the terror group ISIS does it.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Until Jan. 6, QAnon was just a group of 'weirdos who are absolutely bereft of any rationality,' says Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.