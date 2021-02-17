The Hunt: ISIS still on Facebook

On this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what ISIS' objective is and how they’re getting away with this.

Although Facebook has said it has banned terror groups from its platform, ISIS is still continuing to post material there.

What ISIS' objective is and how they’re getting away with this

