The Hunt: ISIS still on Facebook

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

February 17, 2021, 6:07 PM

Although Facebook has said it has banned terror groups from its platform, ISIS is still continuing to post material there.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what ISIS’ objective is and how they’re getting away with this.

What ISIS' objective is and how they’re getting away with this

