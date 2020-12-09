The Hunt: Far-right extremists are changing their stripes

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," how far-right extremists in the U.S. are altering the way they recruit, protest and even the way they dress.

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of “Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right,” said far-right extremists in the U.S. are altering the way they recruit, protest and even the way they dress.

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of 'Hate in the Homeland,' on how far-right extremists are changing their look

