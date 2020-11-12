CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge continues to break infection records | DC-area officials on guard as winter approaches | 709,000 seek jobless aid
The Hunt: Election protestors coming to DC

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

November 12, 2020, 4:05 PM

President Donald Trump’s supporters are planning rallies in D.C. on Saturday as the country waits for the president’s next move.

One of the rallies is called the Million MAGA March. Other groups, called March for Trump, Stop the Steal, and Women for America First, have been online, advertising a big demonstration at Freedom Plaza on Saturday at noon.

A lot of people are concerned Saturday’s event could become another Charlottesville.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Green talks with WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis about why it’s unlikely to take the same ugly and deadly turn as the Unite the Right rally did in August 2017.

download audio
WTOP's J.J. Green with Dimitri Sotis (WTOP staff)

