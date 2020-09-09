CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Extremists recruiting…

The Hunt: Extremists recruiting US students

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

September 9, 2020, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new report indicates that extremist groups are stepping up efforts to recruit U.S. college students.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says both domestic and international groups are involved.

download audio
The Hunt: Sept. 9, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up