The Hunt: Extremists recruiting US students

Both domestic and international extremist groups are involved in the efforts to recruit students in the U.S. Hear the latest in this week's edition of The Hunt.

A new report indicates that extremist groups are stepping up efforts to recruit U.S. college students. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says both domestic and international groups are involved. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Sept. 9, 2020 (J.J. Green)

