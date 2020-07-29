CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
The Hunt: Is peace with the Taliban still possible?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 29, 2020, 7:04 PM

In the wake of the news regarding Russia paying bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, where do peace talks with the Taliban stand?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Barnett Koven, lead counterterrorism researcher with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, based at the University of Maryland, said it’s an open question.

Dr. Barnett Koven on status of peace talks with Taliban

