The Hunt: Similarities in the terror attacks in Pensacola and Corpus Christi J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green talks with counter-terrorism expert Bruce Alexander about the shooting at the Chorpus Christi Naval Air Station.

Just days after the FBI announced it had defeated the encryption on mobile devices used by a terrorist at the Pensacola Naval Air Station last year, a similar attack took place at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Bruce Alexander, President of Security One Solutions, a counter-terrorism expert, said there were definite similarities. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: May 27, 2020 (J.J. Green)

