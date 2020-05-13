The Hunt: FBI mistakenly reveals name of Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11 hijackers

The FBI inadvertently revealed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of helping the 911 hijackers. But in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green, a security expert says the revelation won't likely lead to an arrest.

In a court filing, the FBI inadvertently revealed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of helping the 911 hijackers.

But in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Scott Stewart, tactical intelligence expert and V.P. at Torchstone Global, says the revelation won’t likely lead to an arrest.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

May 13, 2020 | 'There have long been suspicions but not really proof or evidence ...' (Scott Stewart, Torchstone Global, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)