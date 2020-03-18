Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Terrorists are…

The Hunt: Terrorists are afraid of the coronavirus

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

March 18, 2020, 6:11 PM

The coronavirus is sweeping the world, creating fear and panic in many places.

But there is one positive thing that’s occurred as a result. In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project, said that even terrorists are terrified of the COVID-19 virus, and they’ve taken drastic action.

download audio
For terror groups to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak is difficult (Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler with WTOP's J.J. Green)

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

J.J. Green National Security News
Counter Extremism Project Hans Jakob Schindler j.j. green The Hunt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up