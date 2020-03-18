The Hunt: Terrorists are afraid of the coronavirus

On The Hunt, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project, said that even terrorists are terrified of the COVID-19 virus, and they've taken drastic action.

The coronavirus is sweeping the world, creating fear and panic in many places.

But there is one positive thing that’s occurred as a result. In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project, said that even terrorists are terrified of the COVID-19 virus, and they’ve taken drastic action.

For terror groups to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak is difficult (Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler with WTOP's J.J. Green)

