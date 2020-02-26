The Hunt: ISIS, al-Qaida said to be cooperating

An expert discusses how ISIS and al-Qaida are working together to launch attacks and destabilize West Africa. Listen to this week's episode.

Something that many thought would never happen is taking place in West Africa.

The Washington Post is reporting that ISIS and al-Qaida are working together to launch attacks and destabilize the region.

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains how they work, in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green.

