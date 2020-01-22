The Hunt: What are terrorists planning in 2020?

What can the world expect from terrorists in 2020? An expert breaks down the latest in terrorist activity in one region, on this episode of "The Hunt."

The Hunt -- Jan. 22, 2020 (WTOP's J.J. Green)

A lot changed in the world of terrorism in 2019, from more high-profile terror attacks around the globe to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and al-Shabab’s stunning rise in Somalia. So, what should we expect in 2020?

Wendy Williams, assistant research fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, breaks down what their latest map of terrorist activity in Africa tells them, on this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green.

