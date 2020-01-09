The Hunt: Iran’s terror threat to the US

After a week of deadly military action, retaliation and high tension between the U.S. and Iran, the security posture here in the U.S. is rising. Listen to the latest episode of The Hunt with WTOP's J.J. Green.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says terrorism is a big threat in Iran and here in the U.S.

Jafarzadeh: 'This is a sign of desperation' (WTOP's J.J. Green)

