The Justice Department says Apple has not helped unlock the iPhone of the Saudi airman who killed three at Pensacola Naval Air Station. On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, we're reminded of just how important the issue of encryption is to U.S. national security.

The Justice Department says Apple has not provided any substantive assistance in unlocking the iPhone of the Saudi airman who opened fire at Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three military service members.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, we’re reminded of just how important the issue of encryption is to U.S. national security.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.