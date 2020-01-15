Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: iPhone tied…

The Hunt: iPhone tied to Pensacola shooting spotlights encryption dilemma

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

January 15, 2020, 6:37 PM

The Justice Department says Apple has not provided any substantive assistance in unlocking the iPhone of the Saudi airman who opened fire at Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three military service members.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, we’re reminded of just how important the issue of encryption is to U.S. national security.

