Home » J.J. Green » 5 key terrorism developments…

5 key terrorism developments to watch for in 2020

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

January 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

Experts are warning that terrorists could have some surprises in store in 2020. In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says there are several key issues to keep in mind.

download audio
The Hunt with Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler (WTOP/JJ Green)

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

J.J. Green National Security News
counterterrorism Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler terrorism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up