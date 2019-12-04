The Hunt: Terrorism expert says London attack proves ‘hate speech can kill’

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler Sr., director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP that the London terror attack proves that hate speech kills. Listen to this edition of The Hunt with J.J. Green.

The London terror attack on Nov. 29 that left two people dead was perpetrated by a man with a history of terrorism.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt, with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler Sr., director of the Counter Extremism Project, said the attack proves that hate speech kills.

