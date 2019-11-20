The Hunt: US Army using cyber expertise to turn the internet against terrorists

As the pace of technological innovation continues to increase, terrorists are able, just like anyone else, to leverage that technology to achieve their deadly objectives.

This was one of issues discussed on the sidelines of CYCON US 2019.

The Department of Defense’s 2018 Cyber Strategy identifies the need for active preparedness in cyberspace by “defending forward,” defined as disrupting or halting malicious cyber activity at its source and degrade it before it can reach its intended victim.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Andrew Hall, director of the Army’s Cyber Institute, said the U.S. Army using cyber technology to turn the internet against terrorists.

'Defending forward' (Col. Andrew Hall with WTOP's J.J. Green)

