The Hunt: Managing terrorism in refugee camps

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

November 27, 2019, 1:25 PM

Women in Syrian refugee camps are being recruited by terrorists.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, Hans Jakob Schindler, says it’s a problem that has to be solved sooner than later.

