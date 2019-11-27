The Hunt: Managing terrorism in refugee camps

In this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, one expert says it's a problem that has to be solved soon.

Women in Syrian refugee camps are being recruited by terrorists.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, Hans Jakob Schindler, says it’s a problem that has to be solved sooner than later.

