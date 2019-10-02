Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Why has…

The Hunt: Why has AQAP been so silent?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 2, 2019, 6:45 PM

Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the terror group that introduced the laptop and the printer cartridge bombs has been regarded for years as the most innovative and dangerous terror group in the world.

But they’ve been strangely silent for several years.

In this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler Sr., Director at the Counter Extremism Project says, AQAP is just as big a threat as it’s ever been.

