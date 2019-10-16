The Hunt: The impact of the pullout of US troops in Syria

The fallout from President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria continues. And in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, a student in close contact with the Kurdish forces says a serious loss of life is about to occur.

The fallout from President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, allowing Turkey to launch attacks on the Kurdish forces that have helped the U.S. fight ISIS, is continuing.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Etham Coban, a Ph.D. candidate at American University who is in close contact with the Kurdish forces, says a serious loss of life is about to occur.

