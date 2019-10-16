Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: The impact…

The Hunt: The impact of the pullout of US troops in Syria

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 16, 2019, 6:41 PM

Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Wednesday
In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Wednesday on Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave a designated border area in northeast Syria ‘as of tonight’ for Turkey to stop its military offensive, defying pressure on him to call a ceasefire and halt its incursion into Syria, now into its eighth day. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

The fallout from President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, allowing Turkey to launch attacks on the Kurdish forces that have helped the U.S. fight ISIS, is continuing.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Etham Coban, a Ph.D. candidate at American University who is in close contact with the Kurdish forces, says a serious loss of life is about to occur.

