The Hunt: Spy who exposed Baghdadi had a difficult challenge

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 30, 2019, 6:38 PM

The Pentagon has confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s body was buried at sea after a raid on his ISIS compound that was orchestrated by a spy within ISIS.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the spy did a masterful job under difficult circumstances.

