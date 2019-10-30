The Hunt: Spy who exposed Baghdadi had a difficult challenge

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a raid orchestrated by a spy within ISIS. In this week's edition of The Hunt, one expert tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the spy did a masterful job under difficult circumstances.

The Pentagon has confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s body was buried at sea after a raid on his ISIS compound that was orchestrated by a spy within ISIS.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the spy did a masterful job under difficult circumstances.

