The Hunt: Spy who exposed Baghdadi had a difficult challenge

The Pentagon has confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s body was buried at sea after a raid on his ISIS compound that was orchestrated by a spy within ISIS.
In this week’s edition of The Hunt, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the spy did a masterful job under difficult circumstances.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.