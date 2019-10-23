The Hunt: International terrorism cases decline, but stark rise in US domestic terrorism

Global terrorism declined in 2018 for the fourth year in a row, but the seemingly good-news story hides some looming problems.

Global terrorism declined in 2018 for the fourth year in a row, but in this week’s edition of “The Hunt,” William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism at the University of Maryland, said the seemingly good-news story hides some looming problems.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

October 23, 2019 | ‘Terrorism feeds off of … conflict zones like a leech’ (William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism at the University of Maryland)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.