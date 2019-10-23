Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: International terrorism…

The Hunt: International terrorism cases decline, but stark rise in US domestic terrorism

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 23, 2019, 5:55 PM

Global terrorism declined in 2018 for the fourth year in a row, but in this week’s edition of “The Hunt,” William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism at the University of Maryland, said the seemingly good-news story hides some looming problems.

October 23, 2019 | ‘Terrorism feeds off of … conflict zones like a leech’ (William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism at the University of Maryland)

