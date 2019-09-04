US faces domestic terrorism crisis, while vigilant for international threats

Nada Bakos, a former CIA targeting officer, tells WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green that domestic and international terrorism are problems with "some common threads."

September 4, 2019 | ‘There are some common threads there’ (Nada Bakos, former CIA targeting officer, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)

Another mass shooting last week has brought the total to four in the last two months, with 44 people killed. And we still have a big international terrorism problem.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt,” Nada Bakos, a former CIA targeting officer and author of “The Targeter: My Life in the CIA, Hunting Terrorists and Challenging the White House,” said that both are big problems that will require the U.S. to stay focused.

