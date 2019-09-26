The Hunt: Audio message may hint to ISIS leader’s physical condition

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, issued an audio message a couple of weeks ago, instead of a video.
In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green, Doug Wise, a former DIA official says, it may have something to do with Baghdadi’s physical condition.
