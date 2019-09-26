Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Audio message…

The Hunt: Audio message may hint to ISIS leader’s physical condition

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

September 26, 2019, 7:18 AM

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, issued an audio message a couple of weeks ago, instead of a video.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green, Doug Wise, a former DIA official says, it may have something to do with Baghdadi’s physical condition.

download audio
(J.J. Green)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

J.J. Green National Security News
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi isis The Hunt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up