The Hunt: What’s the status of ISIS?

Since its “caliphate” collapsed in October, ISIS remains a threat. On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the spokesman for the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad discusses ISIS' status and the efforts to neutralize them.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Scott Rawlinson, the spokesman for the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad, discusses ISIS’ status and the efforts to neutralize them.

November 29, 2019 |

