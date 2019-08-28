Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: What's the…

The Hunt: What’s the status of ISIS?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

August 28, 2019, 6:25 PM

Since its so-called “caliphate” collapsed in October, ISIS has remained a threat: It’s killed more than 400 people worldwide in terror attacks.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Scott Rawlinson, the spokesman for the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad, discusses ISIS’ status and the efforts to neutralize them.

