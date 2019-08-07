Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, was allegedly killed in an airstrike. He was expected to be al-Qaida's next leader. On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, one expert discusses the significance of his death.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Counter Extremism Project senior director Hans Jakob Schindler examines the significance of his death.

