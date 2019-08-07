Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, was allegedly killed in an airstrike. He was widely expected to be the next leader of al-Qaida.
On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Counter Extremism Project senior director Hans Jakob Schindler examines the significance of his death.
