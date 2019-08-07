Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Impact of…

The Hunt: Impact of Hamza bin Laden’s death on terrorists around the world

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

August 7, 2019, 6:50 PM

Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, was allegedly killed in an airstrike. He was widely expected to be the next leader of al-Qaida.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Counter Extremism Project senior director Hans Jakob Schindler examines the significance of his death.

download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

J.J. Green National Security News
Hamza bin Laden Hans Jakob Schindler

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up