A 2016 explosion that killed 224 people aboard a plane leaving Egypt for Russia might be linked to British Airways' recent decision to cancel flights to Egypt. In this week's edition of The Hunt, one expert tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the cancellation points to one thing.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, Hans-Jakob Schindler, says the cancellation points to one thing.

