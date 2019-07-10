Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: The problem…

The Hunt: The problem of stopping extremists from using social media

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 10, 2019, 6:47 PM

Terrorists and other extremists have sought for years to use social media to incite violence.

On this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Tricia Bacon, author of  “Why Terrorist Groups Form International Alliances,” says social media platforms are facing a complicated problem.

download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

J.J. Green National Security News
social media Tricia Bacon

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up