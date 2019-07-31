The Hunt: ISIS now more deadly than ever before

New research indicates that the terror group ISIS — even after its defeat in Iraq and Syria — is even more lethal than it was before.

New research indicates that the terror group ISIS — even after its defeat in Iraq and Syria — is even more lethal than it was before.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Jennifer Cafarella, research director at the Institute for the Study of War explains why.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.