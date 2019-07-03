The Hunt: ISIS is still the richest terror organization in the world

ISIS has a lot of money and its re-emergence could be worse than anything ISIS did when it appeared in 2015.

There is mounting evidence that ISIS is making a comeback.

On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Jennifer Cafarella, research director at the Institute for the Study of War, said ISIS has a lot of money and its re-emergence could be worse than anything ISIS did when it appeared in 2015.

