The Hunt: ISIS is still the richest terror organization in the world

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 3, 2019, 6:45 PM

There is mounting evidence that ISIS is making a comeback.

On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Jennifer Cafarella, research director at the Institute for the Study of War, said ISIS has a lot of money and its re-emergence could be worse than anything ISIS did when it appeared in 2015.

Institute for the Study of War isis Islamic State Jennifer Cafarella jj green terror group terrorism
