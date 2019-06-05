202
The Hunt: Terrorists are simplifying their attacks

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP June 5, 2019 6:35 pm 06/05/2019 06:35pm
The latest trend in terrorism seems to be to keep it simple.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the director of the Center on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in the U.K., Nikita Malik, explains why extremists are taking the easy route.

'Almost a bit of desperation'

Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

More News

Topics:
J.J. Green National News National Security News nikita malik
