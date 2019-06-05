The Hunt: Terrorists are simplifying their attacks

The latest trend in terrorism seems to be keeping it simple. On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the director of the Center on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in the U.K., Nikita Malik, explains why extremists are taking the easy route.

The latest trend in terrorism seems to be to keep it simple.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the director of the Center on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in the U.K., Nikita Malik, explains why extremists are taking the easy route.

'Almost a bit of desperation' Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/THE-HUNT-JUNE-6-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.