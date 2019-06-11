202
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Summer terrorism…

The Hunt: Summer terrorism concerns in Europe

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP June 11, 2019 5:19 pm 06/11/2019 05:19pm
Share
In this 2017 file photo, French soldiers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, file)

Any threat of terrorism in Europe is also a big threat for the U.S. because of the American presence there — especially in the summer.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Wil van Gemert — the deputy executive director of Europol, Europe’s law enforcement agency — says they have some serious concerns at the moment.

'We have two security risks still'

Wil van Gemer with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Europol J.J. Green National News National Security News
800

Inside the SCIF

Get Inside the SCIF

Every Thursday, WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green's email newsletter keeps you posted on what he's seeing -- and what's coming up next. Sign up here.

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!