The Hunt: Summer terrorism concerns in Europe

Any threat of terrorism in Europe is also a big threat for the U.S. because of the American presence there — especially in the summer. And in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Europol's deputy executive director says they have some serious concerns.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Wil van Gemert — the deputy executive director of Europol, Europe’s law enforcement agency — says they have some serious concerns at the moment.

'We have two security risks still' Wil van Gemer with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/THE-HUNT-JUNE-12-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

