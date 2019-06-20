The Hunt: Pakistan seeks closer cooperation with US on terrorism

The U.S. and Pakistan continue trying to end the Afghanistan war and stop regional terrorism. In this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan discusses the importance of relationships and cooperation.

The U.S. and Pakistan continue trying to work together to bring the war to an end in Afghanistan and stop terrorism in the region.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan, says a lot depends on his nation’s relationship with the Trump administration and the two countries’ ability to cooperate.

'This is an opportunity ...' Asad Majeed Khan with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/THE-HUNT-JUNE-19-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

