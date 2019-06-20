202
The Hunt: Pakistan seeks closer cooperation with US on terrorism

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP June 20, 2019 1:14 pm 06/20/2019 01:14pm
The U.S. and Pakistan continue trying to work together to bring the war to an end in Afghanistan and stop terrorism in the region.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan, says a lot depends on his nation’s relationship with the Trump administration and the two countries’ ability to cooperate.

'This is an opportunity ...'

Asad Majeed Khan with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

