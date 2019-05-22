The Hunt: Pakistan reins in terrorism

Terrorism seems to be on the rise in various places around the world. But Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan says terrorism there is headed in the opposite direction.

But Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan says terrorism there is headed in the opposite direction.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Khan talks about Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the threat of terrorism in the country.

The Hunt: 5/22/19 WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green

