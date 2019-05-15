On March 23, the U.S. military officially declared the end of the so-called "ISIS Caliphate" in Syria. But in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, a U.S. military spokesman explains why the mission isn't finished.

But in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Scott Rawlinson, the spokesman for the U.S. military’s Operation Inherent Resolve, says there’s still a lot of work to do.

Taking away ISIS' capacity Col. Scott Rawlinson with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/THE-HUNT-MAY-16-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

