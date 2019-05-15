202
The Hunt: ISIS ‘caliphate’ collapses, but the military’s work is still not done

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP May 15, 2019 6:43 pm 05/15/2019 06:43pm
On March 23, the U.S. military officially declared the end of the so-called “ISIS Caliphate” in Syria.

But in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Scott Rawlinson, the spokesman for the U.S. military’s Operation Inherent Resolve, says there’s still a lot of work to do.

Taking away ISIS' capacity

Col. Scott Rawlinson with WTOP's J.J. Green

