The Hunt: Baghdadi channels Bin Laden

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP May 8, 2019 5:40 pm 05/08/2019 05:40pm
A decade ago, terrorism experts were picking apart random videos featuring Al Qaida’s Osama Bin Laden.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Philip Mudd, former deputy director of the CIA’s Counter Terrorism Center, breaks down the latest video from ISIS’ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and predicted he’ll try to rally supporters using the same tactics Bin Laden did.

‘An indication of weakness, not strength’

Philip Mudd, former deputy director of the CIA's Counter Terrorism Center, with WTOP's J.J. Green | May 8, 2019

