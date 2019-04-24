The Hunt: The Sri Lanka Easter Sunday massacre

On this week's edition of "The Hunt" with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says ISIS was involved in the operation, but the command and control was run by a local group.

At least 350 people are dead and more than 500 are wounded after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler: 'All of this takes time'

