The Hunt: The Sri Lanka Easter Sunday massacre

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP April 24, 2019 6:46 pm 04/24/2019 06:46pm
FILE - This Sunday, April 21, 2019, file photo shows the inside of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. The deadly Easter attacks in Sri Lanka are a bloody echo of decades past in the South Asian island nation, when militants inspired by attacks in the Lebanese civil war helped develop the suicide bomb vest. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne, File)

At least 350 people are dead and more than 500 are wounded after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says ISIS was involved in the operation, but the command and control was run by a local group.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler: 'All of this takes time'

counterterrorism J.J. Green jj green National News National Security News Sri Lanka The Hunt
