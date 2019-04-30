202
The Hunt: The significance of ISIS leader Baghdadi’s re-emergence

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP April 30, 2019 5:51 pm 04/30/2019 05:51pm
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. They make threats from their hideaway lairs and celebrate mass attacks. When the reclusive al-Baghdadi appeared in a video Monday, he was the latest in a series of most-wanted figures who have a horrifying death toll on their hands, to use the medium to communicate with the outside world. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi emerged this week in a video after 5 years out of the public eye.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green: Just days before the video was released, Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, talked about Baghdadi’s re-emergence.

Baghdadi remains a 'symbol of the Islamic State'

Hans Jakob Schindler with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

Topics:
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi isis J.J. Green National News National Security News The Hunt
Inside the SCIF

