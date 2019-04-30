Abu Bakr al Baghdadi emerged this week in a video after 5 years out of the public eye. On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green: Just days before the video was released, Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, talked about Baghdadi's re-emergence.
