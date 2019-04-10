The Hunt: The National Harbor terror plot

On this week's edition of The Hunt, WTOP's national security correspondent J.J. Green discusses the case of Rondell Henry, who allegedly planned to kill pedestrians at National Harbor with a U-Haul.

A major terror plot was broken up recently in the D.C. area.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, the case of Rondell Henry, who allegedly planned to kill pedestrians at National Harbor with a U-Haul, and was charged. But his attorney said that was not case.

WTOP's Megan Cloherty discusses Henry's court appearance https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/THE-HUNT-APR-10-jgr-Megan-Cloherty-WEB-1.mp3 Download audio

Prince George's Co. police chief Hank Stawinski outlines how they are combating terror threats Police chief Hank Stawinski with J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/THE-HUNT-APR-10-jgr-Stawinski-WEB.mp3 Download audio

