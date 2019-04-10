202
The Hunt: The National Harbor terror plot

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP April 10, 2019 6:38 pm 04/10/2019 06:38pm
Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski speaks after Rondell Henry was ordered detained without bond. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

A major terror plot was broken up recently in the D.C. area.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, the case of Rondell Henry, who allegedly planned to kill pedestrians at National Harbor with a U-Haul, and was charged. But his attorney said that was not case.

WTOP's Megan Cloherty discusses Henry's court appearance

Prince George's Co. police chief Hank Stawinski outlines how they are combating terror threats

Police chief Hank Stawinski with J.J. Green

Topics:
J.J. Green j.j. green jj green Local News Maryland News National Harbor terror plot National News National Security News Prince George's County, MD News rondell henry
