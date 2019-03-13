The Hunt: ISIS trying to reposition its messaging

What’s ISIS’s message now that it has lost all of the territory it once held in Syria and Iraq? On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, an American University professor says the group is trying to modify its messaging.

'Explaining its losses' Tricia Bacon with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/THE-HUNT-MAR-13-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

