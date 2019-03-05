Inside the SCIF: Sign up for WTOP’s new national security email

WTOP is launching a new weekly email newsletter written by National Security Correspondent J.J. Green. Sign up today for a newsletter designed to deliver unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

WTOP is launching a new weekly email newsletter written by me, National Security Correspondent J.J. Green.

The Inside the SCIF newsletter is designed to deliver unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Our inaugural email will go out this Thursday, March 6. I hope you will sign up for it and continue to come back each week for more.

So where does the name Inside the SCIF come from? My office here at WTOP is named the SCIF, which is a type of facility very common on my beat. It stands for “Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility,” but many of you probably already knew that.

It’s the place where I conduct many of my interviews, produce and record Target USA and The Hunt, as well as write articles for WTOP.com. A lot of really interesting discussions take place in this room as well. Some of them you hear on the radio or read about online, but a lot of them you don’t. That’s where Inside the SCIF comes in.

Inside the SCIF will drop each Thursday morning. It will include nuggets of information I haven’t previously reported, links to interesting articles, insider access to my latest interviews and details that intel sources have passed on to me. It will also include links to the latest episode of my podcast, Target USA, and my weekly feature, The Hunt for ISIS and the War on Terror.

My hope is that this new email will give you a broader understanding of what’s important to U.S. national security and what I’m working on.

