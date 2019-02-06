202
The Hunt: Recidivism, other issues facing US fight against terrorism

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP February 6, 2019 7:28 pm 02/06/2019 07:28pm
WASHINGTON — The U.S. has done a good job of locking up people who are convicted of terrorism.

But, on this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Lucinda Creighton, senior adviser to the Counter Extremism Project, said many of those people are going to get of out prison soon, creating a whole new problem for the U.S.

Lucinda Creighton: 'This is not a problem that's going to peter out'

Download audio

