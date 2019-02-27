The Hunt: Domestic terrorism vs. international terrorism

Domestic terrorism vs. international terrorism: Which is the bigger problem here in the U.S.? Find out on this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dean Alexander, the director of the homeland security research program at Western Illinois University, says homegrown terrorists are of great concern now.

On threats close to home Dean Alexander with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/THE-HUNT-FEB-27-jgr-WEB-.mp3 Download audio

